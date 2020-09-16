Crews repairing traffic lights at Calle Del Norte and Springfield

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city project could hinder your lunch hour commute.

Right now crews are repairing traffic lights at the intersection of Calle Del Norte and Springfield.

Right now, no traffic is allowed to go east on Calle Del Norte.

Later on, traffic going westbound will also be redirected for repairs.

Drivers are being asked to drive with caution, slow down and obey traffic directors during this time.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.