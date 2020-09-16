Gang member and convicted sex offender arrested by Border Patrol
Records revealed Jesus Guadalupe Rangel-Patino had a felony conviction of indecent liberties with a minor
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A gang member and convicted sex offender is apprehended by Border Patrol agents.
The incident happened on September 15th when agents apprehended a group of individuals near the south Laredo College campus.
During processing, agents discovered that one of the individuals was a member of the Surenos 13 Gang.
Agents say 26-year-old Jesus Guadalupe Rangel-Patino also had a felony conviction for indecent liberties with a minor.
Rangel-Patino was criminally charged for his immigration violations and taken into the custody of U.S. Marshals.
