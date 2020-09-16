Gang member and convicted sex offender arrested by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A gang member and convicted sex offender is apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on September 15th when agents apprehended a group of individuals near the south Laredo College campus.

During processing, agents discovered that one of the individuals was a member of the Surenos 13 Gang.

Agents say 26-year-old Jesus Guadalupe Rangel-Patino also had a felony conviction for indecent liberties with a minor.

Rangel-Patino was criminally charged for his immigration violations and taken into the custody of U.S. Marshals.

