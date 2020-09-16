Advertisement

Grand theft Autumn

Hot and humid conditions continue
Wednesday morning forecast
Wednesday morning forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are less than a week away from the start of fall, but it looks like our summer conditions won’t leave us alone!

On Wednesday, we will start out warm and humid in the mid 70s and see a high of about 92 degrees.

We’ll still have that 30 percent chance of rain that is expected to increase until the weekend.

On Thursday, we will start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 88 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

These chances will start to die down on Friday, as well as the heat. We are looking at a high of 86 degrees and lows in the upper 60s.

Hopefully we can keep these cooler temperatures coming.

On Saturday we are looking at temperatures at 87 and 77 on Sunday.

Looking into next week, and our official start of the fall season, we could be looking at temperatures once again in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Keep that raincoat and umbrella handy for that chance of rain!

