Health authority speaks out about positive case at elementary school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -KGNS News has learned that the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 at Zaffirini Elementary is a student who returned to school for on-campus instruction.

In a statement released by the City of Laredo Health Authority, Dr. Trevino says, “The City of Laredo Health Department is currently conducting its contact tracing investigation. Preliminary information does indicate a positive student case at an elementary school. The known exposures have been sent to quarantine, as further testing is underway. As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public.”

