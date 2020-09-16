Advertisement

Laredo Community continues to demand justice for death of Gracie Espinoza

Laredo Police say they are working on gathering sufficient evidence to secure an arrest for the person responsible for Gracie’s death
File photo: Gracie Espinoza
File photo: Gracie Espinoza(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo community continues to seek justice and find out who is responsible for the death of 19-year-old Gracie Espinoza.

On Wednesday, the Laredo Police Department Public Information Officer Emmanuel Diaz spoke out about the ongoing investigation saying that they have been working day and night on the case.

Officer Diaz says they want to find the person or people responsible and say they are working hand and hand with the Webb County District Attorney’s Office on this investigation.

He says they are working on the appropriate charges that a person could face if they are found.

They continue to ask the community for help in any information they have regarding her death.

Many have taken to social media to voice who they believe the suspect is behind this crime and ask authorities why this individual has not been arrested. Diaz says they are collecting evidence before they jump to conclusions.

They say the case must be thoroughly investigated and not rushed.

Diaz says the department is also working for justice for Gracie Espinoza and her family.

