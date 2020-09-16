LISD prepares to welcome back special needs students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our local public schools are just a few days away from welcoming back those students who opted to return inside a classroom.

As they prepare for their arrival, one school district says they are taking extra precaution toward those considered vulnerable, like special need students.

Laredo ISD is hard at work preparing its classrooms for the first wave of students who are heading back into the classroom on September 21st.

Among the first group, LISD is welcoming back its students with special needs.

The district has been transforming all its classrooms to fit health protocols, but they are taking a closer look at the the extra precautions that need to be taken when teaching students with special needs.

“With our students, sometimes it’s very difficult to keep that distance,” said Raul Gomez. “They need hand over hand, some of them need to be fed.”

Raul Gomez, LISD’s Director of Special Education, says Laredo ISD serves hundreds of students with specials needs, ranging from speech disabilities to intellectually disabled.

But when it comes to students who are taught in a self-contained classroom, which are classrooms used for special-needs students who need hands-on assistance, Gomez says safety is important.

“Gloves, face masks, facial shields. The district is also ordering guides for the teachers and the related services because they will come close to them.”

This functional-living skills unit at D.D. Hachar Elementary School shows the measures LISD is taking to modify the inside of the classroom.

A sanitation area has been set, desks are far apart, and sneezing guards have been placed, which were made by staff to allow movement.

Special Education Supervisor Rebecca Morales says teachers have been trained and are aware that some students, because of their disability, will not be able to follow distancing protocols.

“Teachers have been told to wear their face masks and face shields, of course they were provided by the district. To continuously use the hand sanitizer, and cleaning of the materials and tables.”

Morales says teachers will naturally include lessons on hand washing, social distancing, and other COVID-9 related rules.

“Whether it’s face to face, it’s remote, the instruction it will continue and it will continue at its best."

Health experts have said special needs children are considered high risk since many typically suffer from other underlying health conditions.

But ultimately like every other student, it will be up to the parent to decide if their student goes back into the classroom or continues remote learning.

By law, all schools have been offering special needs services since the beginning of the school year.

Since August 24th, LISD offers its services remotely or with take-home work.

