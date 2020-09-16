Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nightgown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a nightgown.

Laredo Police arrested 54-year-old Noe Garcia for an incident that happened on August 14th of this year.

Officers were called out to a home at the 1300 block of San Agustin Avenue where they met with the victim who stated that a man known to her had stolen $2,300 from her.

According to the victim, Garcia was helping her clean out the closet when he allegedly stole the cash that was inside a nightgown.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to obtain sufficient evidence to proceed with an arrest and charge Garcia with theft of property.

