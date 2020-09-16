Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly fleeing accident

A driver who allegedly fled a hit and run accident is caught after authorities found his ID in the car.
Man accused of fleeing accident
(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man who allegedly fled a hit and run accident is caught after authorities find his ID inside the abandoned vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested 17-year-old Ignacio Sandoval III for an incident that happened on September 14th when officers were called out to the intersection of Scott Street and San Eduardo Avenue.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they received information regarding three men that fled a single-vehicle accident.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a driver’s license that belonged to Sandoval.

A few minutes later, he returned to the scene and asked if he could retrieve his belongings from inside the car.

He was charged with Duty on Striking Fixture.

