Man behind Shiloh standoff appears in federal court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man who caused a six hour standoff in north Laredo appeared in court.

On Wednesday, the case of Isiah Delgado took place in federal court. A waiver of preliminary hearing was signed by his attorney George Altgelt.

This is done to due to current public health emergency.

In the wavier, Delgado says he understands the charges against him and that he violated his terms of probation.

No other court date was scheduled at this time.

