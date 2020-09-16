Sheriff’s deputies help recover stolen trailer
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies helped recover a trailer that was reported stolen out of San Antonio.
Last Wednesday, authorities received a tip regarding a possible stolen trailer that was spotted eight miles east of Highway 359.
The trailer was removed from the property and returned to its rightful owners; meanwhile, the investigation continues.
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar encourages the community to report any suspicious activity by calling 956-415-2878.
