Sheriff’s deputies help recover stolen trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies helped recover a trailer that was reported stolen out of San Antonio.

Last Wednesday, authorities received a tip regarding a possible stolen trailer that was spotted eight miles east of Highway 359.

The trailer was removed from the property and returned to its rightful owners; meanwhile, the investigation continues.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar encourages the community to report any suspicious activity by calling 956-415-2878.

