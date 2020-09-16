Advertisement

Teen accused of hit & run accident in Waco arrested then posts bail


18-year-old Oscar Valentin Lopez
18-year-old Oscar Valentin Lopez(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A teen accused of striking a woman with a vehicle in Waco is out on bond after he was arrested in Webb County.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested 18-year-old Oscar Valentin Lopez, as he tried to cross the border at the Laredo checkpoint.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was able to post bond before a transfer order was requested to send him back to McLennan County.

In an article posted by KWTX on September 9th, Waco Police said “We learned this afternoon that a county judge in Webb County set a bond for Lopez of only $40,000 for all three charges and Lopez was able to post the required amount to get released from custody. This all happened after we had spoken to Webb County about holding Lopez there and after we had made arrangements with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to transport Lopez back here as early as tomorrow,” he said.

Lopez is named in a warrant charging aggravated assault, failure to stop and render aid, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Ashley Bass spent three days in intensive care after the pickup struck her as she walked along Arroyo Road on the way to a friend’s house.

Police say Lopez sped off after an officer activated his patrol unit’s siren and tried to pull the teenager’s pickup over early in the morning on Aug. 30 on Wooded Acres Drive.

