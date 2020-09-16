Advertisement

Vehicle accident reported by Mines Road

Laredo Fire Department crews along with Border Patrol helped in the rescue of two people who were involved in an accident in the intersection of Flecha Lane and Riverbank.
Accident by Mines Road
Accident by Mines Road(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident by Mines Road resulted in a truck in a ditch with a passenger being sent to the hospital.

The 24-year-old male was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in stable condition, while a 22-year-old male refused treatment or transport.

