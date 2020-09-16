Vehicle accident reported by Mines Road

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident by Mines Road resulted in a truck in a ditch with a passenger being sent to the hospital.

Laredo Fire Department crews along with Border Patrol helped in the rescue of two people who were involved in an accident in the intersection of Flecha Lane and Riverbank.

The 24-year-old male was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in stable condition, while a 22-year-old male refused treatment or transport.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.