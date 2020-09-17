Advertisement

Agents recover stolen vehicle being used for human smuggling

Agents arrived at the abandoned vehicle and found 17 undocumented immigrants at the scene
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents thwart a human smuggling attempt that was being carried out with a stolen vehicle.

The incident transpired on September 14th when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious pick-up truck traveling on Highway 44.

Agents followed the vehicle and saw the driver plow through a ranch fence and abandon the vehicle.

Agents searched the area and found a total of 17 undocumented immigrants hiding at the scene.

All were believed to be from Mexico and Honduras and determined to be living in the U.S. illegally.

The Duval County Sheriff’s Office took possession of the vehicle as it was reported stolen.

