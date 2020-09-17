Agents recover stolen vehicle being used for human smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents thwart a human smuggling attempt that was being carried out with a stolen vehicle.

The incident transpired on September 14th when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious pick-up truck traveling on Highway 44.

Agents followed the vehicle and saw the driver plow through a ranch fence and abandon the vehicle.

Agents searched the area and found a total of 17 undocumented immigrants hiding at the scene.

All were believed to be from Mexico and Honduras and determined to be living in the U.S. illegally.

The Duval County Sheriff’s Office took possession of the vehicle as it was reported stolen.

