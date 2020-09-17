Advertisement

Agents recover stolen vehicle used during smuggling attempt

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents recovered a stolen vehicle during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on September 15th when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious dark colored work truck picking up several individuals near Realitos.

As agents approached the area, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point the driver veered off and drove into a nearby ranch.

Several individuals got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot; however, agents were able to apprehend eight individuals.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala and the vehicle was turned over Duval County Sheriff’s Office.

