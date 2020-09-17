Agents recover stolen vehicle used during smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents recovered a stolen vehicle during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on September 15th when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious dark colored work truck picking up several individuals near Realitos.

As agents approached the area, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point the driver veered off and drove into a nearby ranch.

Several individuals got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot; however, agents were able to apprehend eight individuals.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala and the vehicle was turned over Duval County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.