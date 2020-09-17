Anonymous tip to police leads to narcotics bust

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An anonymous tip to Laredo Police leads to the arrest of an individual who was allegedly selling drugs out of his car.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Daniel Gutierrez at the 2100 block of E. Saunders Street.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 15, when authorities received a tip via the Laredo Police Department app regarding the possible sale of narcotics.

Officers followed up on the tip and spotted a silver Ford Fusion in the vicinity.

Police conducted a traffic stop and found Gutierrez to be in possession of .2g of crack cocaine as well as other drugs.

As a result, Gutierrez was placed under arrest and charged with possession.

