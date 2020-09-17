Advertisement

Bring on the rain!

Sunny days ahead
Thursday morning forecast
Thursday morning forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are going to continue to see high chances of thunderstorms as we closeout the week but some sunny days could be ahead.

On Thursday, we are looking to start out in the low-70s and see a high of about 89 degrees. We could see a high probability of rain throughout the day with our best chance being in the afternoon hours.

These chances of rain will continue into Friday and we’ll see temperatures start to take a slight dip.

On Friday, we are looking at a high of 87 degrees and lows in the 60s.

These cooler temperatures will continue into Saturday morning where we are expecting lows in the mid-60s on Saturday and a high of 87 degrees which isn’t too shabby for the end of summer.

Now as we start next week and the official start of the autumn season, we are looking at highs in the mid 80s on Sunday and Monday and lows in the mid 60s.

We will also see those chances of rain make a comeback on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overall it looks like we are starting autumn off on the right foot.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Day in the life at the Laredo Fire Department

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The fire department’s motto is “ready for duty," and from what we’ve seen during this pandemic, they are certainly are.

News

Health authority responds to plans to reopen businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Officials say we must not forget that our medical resources are still limited and the hospital capacity may be challenged once more.

News

LISD prepares safety protocols for returning students

Updated: 8 hours ago
LISD will have their first group of students transitioning back to school on Monday, but things are going to look different when the kids walk through those doors.

News

UISD to debut new aquatic center in the spring

Updated: 9 hours ago
Although many construction sites have been on hold due to the pandemic, that is not the case for a new aquatic center that UISD has been working on.

Latest News

News

City takes action with two weeks left for census

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officials say the city misses out on a lot of federal funding when people don’t take part in the census count.

News

Commuters complain about long wait times at bridge

Updated: 11 hours ago
As long wait times at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge are becoming the norm for pedestrians, tensions are rising for some American citizens.

News

Man behind Shiloh standoff appears in federal court

Updated: 12 hours ago
According to court documents, Delgado says he understands the charges against him and that he violated his terms of probation.

Local

Crews repairing traffic lights at Calle Del Norte and Springfield

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A city project could hinder your lunch hour commute.

Local

Laredo Community continues to demand justice for death of Gracie Espinoza

Updated: 18 hours ago
Emmanuel Diaz with the Laredo Police Department spoke out about the ongoing investigation saying that they have been working day and night on the case.

Local

Teen accused of hit & run accident in Waco arrested then posts bail

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was able to post bond before a transfer order was requested to send him back to McLennan County.