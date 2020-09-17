Bring on the rain!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are going to continue to see high chances of thunderstorms as we closeout the week but some sunny days could be ahead.

On Thursday, we are looking to start out in the low-70s and see a high of about 89 degrees. We could see a high probability of rain throughout the day with our best chance being in the afternoon hours.

These chances of rain will continue into Friday and we’ll see temperatures start to take a slight dip.

On Friday, we are looking at a high of 87 degrees and lows in the 60s.

These cooler temperatures will continue into Saturday morning where we are expecting lows in the mid-60s on Saturday and a high of 87 degrees which isn’t too shabby for the end of summer.

Now as we start next week and the official start of the autumn season, we are looking at highs in the mid 80s on Sunday and Monday and lows in the mid 60s.

We will also see those chances of rain make a comeback on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overall it looks like we are starting autumn off on the right foot.

