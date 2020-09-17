Advertisement

City takes action with two weeks left for census

Officials say the city misses out on a lot of federal funding when people don’t take part in the census count.
Census 2020
Census 2020(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to make your count for the census.

The City of Laredo says they have two weeks left to get as many people to fill out the form.

Officials say the city misses out on a lot of federal funding when people don’t take part in the count.

They say they are going out to several areas throughout the city to help people fill out the document in the next few days.

Many of these areas include neighborhoods in west Laredo that will be visited by city officials and census workers to help with the process.

“Today we are going to go out to the Azteca neighborhood from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then we’ll also be at the North Central Park entrance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “They will be giving out paletas. It is absolutely free. It’s a way for the city to do this as much as we can so we can count every single person. We ask every single person to be counted and participate in this event.”

As of now they are hoping to get at least 60 percent of people counted for, however Investigator Baeza says they were initially aiming for 80 percent.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commuters complain about long wait times at bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
As long wait times at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge are becoming the norm for pedestrians, tensions are rising for some American citizens.

News

Man behind Shiloh standoff appears in federal court

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to court documents, Delgado says he understands the charges against him and that he violated his terms of probation.

Local

Crews repairing traffic lights at Calle Del Norte and Springfield

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A city project could hinder your lunch hour commute.

Local

Laredo Community continues to demand justice for death of Gracie Espinoza

Updated: 8 hours ago
Emmanuel Diaz with the Laredo Police Department spoke out about the ongoing investigation saying that they have been working day and night on the case.

Latest News

Local

Teen accused of hit & run accident in Waco arrested then posts bail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was able to post bond before a transfer order was requested to send him back to McLennan County.

Local

Health authority speaks out about positive case at elementary school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Dr. Trevino says, the city is currently conducting its contact tracing investigation.

Local

Sheriff’s deputies help recover stolen trailer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The discovery was made last Wednesday when authorities received a tip regarding a possible stolen trailer that was spotted eight miles east of Highway 359.

Local

Agents find half a dozen individuals hiding in sleeper cab area

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A non-intrusive scan of the vehicle led agents to the discovery of six individuals who were hiding under the bed and in the upper bunk of the sleeper cab area.

Local

Border Patrol agents find subjects hiding in bed of truck

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents discovered nine undocumented immigrants under a cover in the bed of the vehicle without any means to exit.

Local

Gang member and convicted sex offender arrested by Border Patrol

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Records revealed the 26-year-old Mexican National had a felony conviction of indecent liberties with a minor.