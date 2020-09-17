City takes action with two weeks left for census

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to make your count for the census.

The City of Laredo says they have two weeks left to get as many people to fill out the form.

Officials say the city misses out on a lot of federal funding when people don’t take part in the count.

They say they are going out to several areas throughout the city to help people fill out the document in the next few days.

Many of these areas include neighborhoods in west Laredo that will be visited by city officials and census workers to help with the process.

“Today we are going to go out to the Azteca neighborhood from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then we’ll also be at the North Central Park entrance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “They will be giving out paletas. It is absolutely free. It’s a way for the city to do this as much as we can so we can count every single person. We ask every single person to be counted and participate in this event.”

As of now they are hoping to get at least 60 percent of people counted for, however Investigator Baeza says they were initially aiming for 80 percent.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.