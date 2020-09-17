Community demands justice for the death of Gracie Espinoza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The community continues to mourn the loss of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found near a central Laredo park last Thursday.

It’s been exactly one week since authorities found the body of Gracie Espinoza near Ochoa Park.

On Thursday, community members were seen dropping off flowers and balloons at the place where her body was found.

This time, a banner saying, “Justice4Gracy” hangs from the fence with a new hashtag saying #NiUnaMenos meaning “Not even one less”.

This hashtag is similar to others spreading in Latin American countries protesting against femicide -the killing of a woman.

Gracie’s mother, Mayra Rivera, says she spoke to her daughter the night before she was found dead saying they were supposed to meet up.

Rivera says Gracie told her she was fearful for her life.

On Wednesday, police say they have been investigating dozens of leads into her case, but no arrest has been made at this time.

