Governor Abbott to provide update on COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The governor of Texas is expected to provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19 on Thursday at noon.

With coronavirus cases starting to decrease, Governor Greg Abbott could make a decision on re-opening bars and increasing the occupancy of restaurants.

Back in June, the governor made the decision to close bars and clubs after the state saw a massive spike in cases.

KGNS News will bring you the latest details on the Digital News Desk at 12 p.m.

