Governor Abbott to provide update on COVID-19

KGNS News will bring you the latest details on the Digital News Desk at 12 p.m.
On Monday night the Governor said Texas "wouldn't have anymore lockdowns."
On Monday night the Governor said Texas "wouldn't have anymore lockdowns."
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The governor of Texas is expected to provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19 on Thursday at noon.

With coronavirus cases starting to decrease, Governor Greg Abbott could make a decision on re-opening bars and increasing the occupancy of restaurants.

Back in June, the governor made the decision to close bars and clubs after the state saw a massive spike in cases.

