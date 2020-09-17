Governor Abbott to provide update on COVID-19
KGNS News will bring you the latest details on the Digital News Desk at 12 p.m.
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The governor of Texas is expected to provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19 on Thursday at noon.
With coronavirus cases starting to decrease, Governor Greg Abbott could make a decision on re-opening bars and increasing the occupancy of restaurants.
Back in June, the governor made the decision to close bars and clubs after the state saw a massive spike in cases.
