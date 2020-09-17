Advertisement

Health authority responds to plans to reopen businesses

Officials say we must not forget that our medical resources are still limited and the hospital capacity may be challenged once more.
Businesses loosening restrictions
By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many local small business are excited to get back on their feet.

We told you about a new plan from the city on Tuesday that will allow restaurants and bars to expand outdoors.

City officials say we have to move forward with opening up businesses in the safest way possible.

Now bars and restaurants have the opportunity to expand their services outdoors, a plan aimed at giving the community a safe way to go out.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, Local Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino responded to the plans, saying that every activity has a different level of risk.

“As we move forward, we have to look at the amount of risk that is involved with that business. Not all businesses are equivalent.”

The goal continues to be mitigation.

Trevino says it’s important to keep looking at the level of infection in our community, especially the medical resources available and number of COVID-related deaths.

“We are here to help the city, but we are also here to caution if the level of opening of certain businesses is at high risk.”

Mayor Pete Saenz says reducing restrictions is important to help businesses move forward, but we need to keep in mind the consequences that it could lead to.

“We’re willing to take that risk with the business community knowing full well that we may have to do things differently if the numbers go up,” said Saenz.

He says we must not forget that our medical resources are still limited and the hospital capacity may be challenged once more.

City officials maintain that it is ultimately the job of the community to do their part and try to keep the number of cases down.

