LISD prepares safety protocols for returning students

LISD will have their first group of students transitioning back to school on Monday, but things are going to look different when the kids walk through those doors.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many school districts across the country are gradually transitioning students back into the classroom to ensure safety.

LISD will have their first group on Monday, but things are going to look different when the kids walk through those doors.

It’s a sight typically not seen almost one month into the school year: an empty hallway.

But soon enough those student who want to come back will be welcomed.

LISD is expecting its 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders to kick off its transitional phase on September 21st.

“It’s been a change but it needs to be done, but we need to assure all our students, staff, and faculty are safe as well.”

Only about 20 percent of the total LISD student population is expected to come back by the end of the upcoming four week transition.

The rest will continue doing remote learning.

Things are looking differently inside schools... whether you look down, or to the right and left you will spot friendly reminders all around the campus.

The kids have arrows guiding them down and up the hallway, and cues on when to keep their distance.

Division of Operations Director Sergio Neira says these signs are a big part in keeping order and safety inside the campuses.

“Part of the planning is how are we going to control visitors, employees, and things of that nature. We did a lot of signage and banners at the entrance.”

As a principal, Cynthia Villarreal says this new layout will help the younger students visually see the new rules.

“It’s important to show the importance of washing your hands, social distancing, and all the CDC guidelines," said Villarreal.

Staff will be on standby outside restrooms to disinfect after every use.

Like many other school districts across the national, LISD has had to stock up on the proper personal protective equipment, or PPE.

“We discussed the mask and then we went into the face shields, and then we started to look into installing some trifold plexiglass shields for the students.”

That means PPE for 32 schools, for about 24,000 students, and 4,000 teachers.

“Right now, we have received about 28,000 face shields, that’s including for students and for staff. We received last week the trifold desk sneeze guards, 5,000. We are expecting another 10,000 in two weeks and then another 9,000 in eight weeks.”

LISD has even bought its own material to build its own plexiglass guards if needed.

Even with more PPE expected to arrive in a couple weeks, LISD says as of now it has plenty to move forward with.

Both local school districts will start welcoming back students who opted for in-person instruction on Monday.

UISD teachers have already been on rotation on campus and LISD teachers will return on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

