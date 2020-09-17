LISD teachers and staff return to campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been six months since school campuses have been fully staffed, but that day came as Laredo ISD welcomed back their teachers and staff on Thursday.

While there have been a minimum number of students on some campuses since August 24th, those numbers will increase next Monday as the district will begin transitioning students back to campus.

They will be bringing them back by grade level beginning with 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders.

On Thursday, we caught up with the counselor at Ryan Elementary who says she understands the apprehension parents may be feeling in sending their kids to school.

However, she says they have been working very hard to ensure all safety precautions are in place.

“I have a lot of peace knowing that we are all using the precautions that have been recommended to us," said Judith Puig. "We all wear masks, we all have protective gear, we have sneeze guards in our desks, so do the children, so I know we’re doing everything recommended and our administrators have given us a lot of reassurance that we are going to continue doing everything we can to keep everyone safe.”

She goes on to say that their custodians disinfect the campus daily using a special machine they were trained to use.

They also have sanitizing stations in several hallways, hand sanitizers in each classroom, and plenty of soap in the classrooms that have sinks.

