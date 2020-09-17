Routine traffic stop leads to narcotics seizure

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A traffic stop in central Laredo leads to the discovery of hard narcotics.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 67-year-old Javier Hernandez in the case.

The seizure happened on Wednesday at around five in the morning when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford F-150 between Callaghan Street and Benavides Street.

During questioning, authorities noticed the toolbox was not properly secured, so they searched it and found a suspicious looking package.

When they opened it they found over three pounds of meth valued at $25,0000

Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.