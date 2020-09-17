Thunderstorm knocks out power in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Heavy storms have knocked out power for thousands of residents across Laredo.

According to the AEP website, roughly three thousand residents are without power.

The areas affected are Del Mar near Alexander High School, Santa Maria Avenue and near the Student Activity Complex.

AEP is aware of the issue and is currently working to restore power.

They ask that you remain patient while they work through the storm to fix the issue.

