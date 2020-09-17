Two injured during reckless human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a reckless human smuggling attempt near a northwest city park.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when agents saw several individuals crossing the Rio Grande near Father McNaboe Park.

Agents observed several individuals entering a white pick up truck.

The vehicle traveled west on Flecha Lane and came to a stop in an attempt to bailout.

As agents approached, the driver and individuals got back into the car, recklessly drove off a ditch, and fled on foot.

Agents apprehended Mexican Nationals, two of which required medical attention as a result of the accident.

