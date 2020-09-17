UISD expands its Grab & Go Meal service

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is expanding its Grab and Go Meal service to several additional campuses around town.

On Thursday morning, the district says anyone between the ages of one through 18 years of age can grab a meal.

The expansion began on September 14th at all UISD campuses.

Before you can grab a meal, the district requires a birth certificate/ or ID.

United ISD spokesperson, Rocio Moore, says this is a one-time requirement and after that, they will receive a card where they can grab a meal at any campus.

At the beginning of the school year, the district says they had a lot of food left over and they are allowing non-UISD students to take part in the program.

