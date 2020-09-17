UISD to debut new aqautic center in the spring

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although many construction sites have been on hold due to the pandemic, that is not the case for a new aquatic center that UISD has been working on.

UISD broke ground for a new aquatic center December 2018 and construction is still underway.

The Athletic Director Bobby Cruz says Laredo will have “a state-of-the-art facility” come spring.

Cruz says a new aquatic center is long overdue.

“The old pool was probably built in the 1970′s, it was an outdated pool, more of a practice pool. We can’t really hold events there. It’s too small.”

This facility will allow UISD to hold events. It is a full size 50 meter pool, with swimming and diving rails, weight room, concession stands, and it will be big enough to accommodate 800 people.

Cruz says that the process has gone by fast, the only problem that has slowed down construction is rain.

He expects the facility to be open to students and athletes by March or April of this year.

Cruz adds that a small pool will be built for younger children and special needs kids to use at the facility.

A lot of good swimmers have come from UISD so Cruz expects this new facility to help them even more and give them more opportunities.

