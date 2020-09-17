Advertisement

U.S. borders to remain closed until mid-October

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until October 21st.

U.S. officials extended a ban on non-essential travel at land borders with its north and southern neighbors for another 30 days as several states struggle to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

The border closures were announced on March 18th and it was extended every month since.

Essential workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews, and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

