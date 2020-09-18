Advertisement

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

In May 2020, Blue Bell pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts of disturbing adulterated products.

The fine and forfeiture total is the record-breaking criminal penalty for a food safety conviction.

The plea agreement says Blue Bell was notified bout listeria contamination in ice cream products. However, the company did not immediately recall the items or make a statement about the health risk.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

Weather

Flashback to the 80s on Friday!

Updated: 40 minutes ago
It's time to bring back Bruce Springsteen and Madonna because we are going to see nothing but the 80s from here on out!

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

Latest News

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Anniversary of local migrant processing tent facility

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
In September 2019, the white tents that stand adjacent to bridge one in downtown Laredo started receiving asylum seekers fighting for the American dream.

News

UISD family speaks out after issue regarding political flags

Updated: 7 hours ago
A UISD family is speaking out, claiming the district is infringing on their daughter’s freedom of expression after being asked to take down a Trump 2020 flag that was visible during virtual class.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died.