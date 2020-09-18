BP and Zapata authorities shut down stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities shut down an alleged stash house in Zapata County.

The incident happened on September 16th when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home at the corner of Mercedes Lane and Weslaco Lane.

Agents searched the home and discovered a dozen undocumented immigrants who were living in the U.S. illegally.

According to Border Patrol, the immigrants were determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and none were wearing any personal protective equipment.

They were all taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

