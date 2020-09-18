Bridge remains closed to non-essential crossers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, two conflicting messages left many along the border wondering when bridge crossings would be allowed for non-essential travelers once again.

The first announcement came from the U.S. Department of State, saying they have now lowered their travel advisory to Mexico from a level 4, which advises against travel to Mexico, to a level 3 which means reconsider your travel to Mexico.

This announcement was welcomed news to proponents wanting the bridges to open up.

However, shortly after a tweet from the Mexican foreign minister asked the U.S. to continue restricting travel into Mexico for 30 additional days, leaving many to wonder which direction the U.S. would take.

In the end, Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced the U.S. would side with caution and extend restrictions into the U.S. for an additional 30 days through October 21st.

Congressman Henry Cuellar calls this decision discrimination against land ports since these same restrictions do not apply to seaports or airports.

“You know what that means, people with money can still travel in and out of Mexico, but if you have less money, you have to use the land ports, you’re prohibited. This is a form of treatment that I think is unfair to our land ports, we can do it in a safe way, I’ve given them a plan, I emphasize what I said, extending the limitation is no plan, enhanced medical screening at the border, you can take care of the safety of the individual and take care of the health of the economy.”

Cuellar says he will continue working with Homeland Security to ensure land ports of entry reopen in time for the holiday season which accounts for a large economic boost for border businesses.

