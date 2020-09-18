Advertisement

Bridge remains closed to non-essential crossers

Congressman Henry Cuellar calls the decision discrimination against land ports since these same restriction do not apply to seaports or airports.
Bridge
Bridge(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, two conflicting messages left many along the border wondering when bridge crossings would be allowed for non-essential travelers once again.

The first announcement came from the U.S. Department of State, saying they have now lowered their travel advisory to Mexico from a level 4, which advises against travel to Mexico, to a level 3 which means reconsider your travel to Mexico.

This announcement was welcomed news to proponents wanting the bridges to open up.

However, shortly after a tweet from the Mexican foreign minister asked the U.S. to continue restricting travel into Mexico for 30 additional days, leaving many to wonder which direction the U.S. would take.

In the end, Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced the U.S. would side with caution and extend restrictions into the U.S. for an additional 30 days through October 21st.

Congressman Henry Cuellar calls this decision discrimination against land ports since these same restrictions do not apply to seaports or airports.

“You know what that means, people with money can still travel in and out of Mexico, but if you have less money, you have to use the land ports, you’re prohibited. This is a form of treatment that I think is unfair to our land ports, we can do it in a safe way, I’ve given them a plan, I emphasize what I said, extending the limitation is no plan, enhanced medical screening at the border, you can take care of the safety of the individual and take care of the health of the economy.”

Cuellar says he will continue working with Homeland Security to ensure land ports of entry reopen in time for the holiday season which accounts for a large economic boost for border businesses.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Movie theater alters operations amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Alamo Drafthouse is a one of a kind experience where movie lovers of all kinds can enjoy a flick on the big screen but just like many other businesses, the theater is making some adjustments due to COVID-19.

Local

UISD to resume athletic and fine arts activities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo school district confirms they will have athletics this school year.

Local

Man accused of stealing electronics from local business

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a local business and made off with several electronics.

Local

BP and Zapata authorities shut down stash house

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents and local authorities shut down an alleged stash house in Zapata County.

Latest News

Local

Local group to host drive-in movie screening in downtown Laredo

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local group and beer garden is looking to provide Laredoans with a safe way to watch a feature film.

Weather

Flashback to the 80s on Friday!

Updated: 12 hours ago
It's time to bring back Bruce Springsteen and Madonna because we are going to see nothing but the 80s from here on out!

News

Anniversary of local migrant processing tent facility

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
In September 2019, the white tents that stand adjacent to bridge one in downtown Laredo started receiving asylum seekers fighting for the American dream.

News

UISD family speaks out after issue regarding political flags

Updated: 19 hours ago
A UISD family is speaking out, claiming the district is infringing on their daughter’s freedom of expression after being asked to take down a Trump 2020 flag that was visible during virtual class.

News

Health authority releases statement regarding governor’s order

Updated: 20 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott’s new order is dependent on COVID hospitalizations remaining below 15% for health regions in the state, while Laredo remains at 25%.

News

Local hospitals respond to governor’s new order

Updated: 21 hours ago
As part of Governor Abbott’s new order, hospitals are allowed to perform elective surgeries again.