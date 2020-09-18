Flashback to the 80s on Friday!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After a wet and wild afternoon, we are going to dry up just a bit but still keeping that chance of rain!

On Friday we will start out humid and muggy in the low 70s and still keeping that 50 percent chance of rain.

Once we get to the afternoon we will see a high of 88 degrees, almost nearing that 90 degree mark.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will dip into the upper 60s, bringing us some cooler air mass.

On Saturday morning expect a sunny and warm day with a high of 87 degrees.

It looks like the 80s are here to stay because on Sunday we are expecting a high of 85 degrees and lows in the mid-60s.

Things will get even cooler on Monday, we are hoping to see a high of 84 degrees and lows in the upper 60s.

Those chances of rain will make a comeback on Sunday night into all day Monday, so we are not out of the rainy woods just yet.

Looking at our futurecast into the rest of next week, it looks like we won’t be seeing the 90s anytime soon.

