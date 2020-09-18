Health authority releases statement regarding governor’s order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott’s new order is dependent on COVID hospitalizations remaining below 15% for health regions in the state.

Hospitalizations in Laredo are over 25%.

The only regions excluded from the expanded reopening is Rio Grande Valley, Victoria, and Laredo.

The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino released a statement regarding these recent developments out of Austin:

As we know, hospitals are our last line of defense. Laredo has had a decrease in hospitalizations, but it still remains too high for us to lower our guard. So I continue to recommend incremental phase-in rather than mass openings. Hospitalizations on September 13th were at 31 percent and have dropped to 26.65 percent, which is what we are reporting today.

