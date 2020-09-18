Local group to host drive-in movie screening in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local group and beer garden is looking to provide Laredoans with a safe way to watch a feature film.

The Laredo Film Society will be hosting a drive-in movie night this Saturday at the Cultura Beer Garden.

The feature presentation will be Hecho en Mexico, a film that showcases the richness of Mexican Culture.

The event will take place tomorrow at the Cultura Beer Garden located at 916 Salinas at 7:30 p.m.

Spots are limited so organizers are asking those interested to arrive early.

For more information you can head on over to the Laredo Film Society Facebook page.

