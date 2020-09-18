Local hospitals respond to governor’s new order

Advertisement

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As part of Governor Abbott’s new order, hospitals are allowed to perform elective surgeries again.

The local hospitals also sent in statements of their own.

Laredo Medical Center said:

The pandemic has caused many patients across the country to delay their care. We know delaying care can have unintended consequences. Laredo Medical Center will continue to comply with the executive orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott, including the updated order released today.

We will offer limited surgeries and procedures that are deemed medically necessary by the patient’s physician. We are closely monitoring what is happening in our community along with our patient census, staffing and bed availability, and will adjust our plans as needed.

Doctors Hospital also released a statement, saying:

Doctors Hospital has followed CDC guidance and state protocols as it pertains to surgeries and procedures for the entirety of this pandemic. All patients were tested for COVID-19 in advance of their procedure.

In regard to Governor Abbott’s announcement today, we will resume more normal operations to accommodate elective surgeries and procedures. Of course, we will continue to perform the COVID-19 testing on a pre-procedure basis and we will continue to treat all patients as potential atypical asymptomatic presenters and will ask that they don a face mask while in the hospital and our staff will do the same.

