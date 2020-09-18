Advertisement

Local organization offers money to fill out survey

If you live south of Martin High School between the streets of Park and Farragut or San Bernardo and Santa Isabel, you will receive a survey in the mail and the first 200 people to fill it out will get a $10 gift card from H-E-B in the mail.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You can win $100 and help improve two different neighborhoods in Laredo.

This survey is conducted every three years, this year they are are targeting El Cuatro and El Trece neighborhoods. 

CEO of NeighborWorks Laredo Elizabeth Alonzo says the information you provide will serve to help make improvements to those communities.

“They’ll be receiving this postcard, it will be in English and in Spanish, it tells you what we’re doing. If they could please just get their cellphone and use the QR code in the back. Or they could call the office to get a paper survey.”

If you threw away the survey by accident you can call their office at 712-9100 to receive another copy.

The first 200 people who fill out the survey will get a $10 gift card from H-E-B in the mail.

They will also be entered to win $100 in three separate raffles.

You have until the end of September to fill out that survey and get your prizes.

