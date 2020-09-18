Man accused of stealing electronics from local business

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man tied to a couple of burglaries in east Laredo is caught by local authorities.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Jesse Sanchez and charged him with two counts of burglary.

The case unfolded on May 12th when officers met with a victim that stated two unknown men entered his business and stole several items including three TVs, a speaker, walkie talkies, and a cart.

The very next day, another burglary was reported at the same location. Officers reviewed surveillance footage of the burglary and were able to identify Sanchez as the prime suspect in both cases.

As a result, Sanchez was apprehended and taken to the county jail.

