Advertisement

Movie theater alters operations amid pandemic

Alamo Drafthouse continues to offer food, and adult beverages during screenings
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The coronavirus has caused several businesses to alter their operations and a Texas-based cinema chain is no exception.

The Alamo Drafthouse is a one of a kind experience where movie lovers of all kinds can enjoy a flick on the big screen but just like many other businesses, the theater is making some adjustments due to COVID-19.

Regional Sales Manager for Alamo Drafthouse, Jessica Cortese says, “We are really excited to safely reopen our doors to get our crew members back to work and of course offer a safe place to come out and watch the movies. So we’ve taken a ton of safety measures, we’ve remodeled our entire menu ordering process so that we can ensure the safest possible experience for all of our guests.”

Cortese says “We have moved to an online ordering model for all of our food and beverages purchases in addition to ticketing, so you’ll visit drafthouse.com before coming to the movie, pick your available showtime, we do offer a two-seat buffer between groups as you select your seats. Once you pick out your seats you will preselect your food and beverage orders before you come into the theater.”

Once you walk through the doors of the Drafthouse you’ll be screened for your temperature and if you don’t have a mask one will be provided to you at the front.

With COVID-19 still a big threat to our community, the theater assures that its customer’s safety is their top priority which is something one local movie buff Jose Esquivel agrees with.

Jose says, "I was a bit cautious at first because it’s been months and because of the pandemic but once you get there, there’s a sense of normalcy that comes back, and it’s really safe.

Jose even says the whole time he was in the theater, he forgot that there was a virus for three hours.

Although some film-lovers may be feeling apprehensive about returning to the theaters, the Drafthouse reminds the community that its doors are always open.

Cortese says some films just are meant to be seen on the big screen and especially right now, sometimes you just want to get out and have that little bit of extra release.

Jose says, “Because we are film fanatics, we love the ritual of going to the movies, meeting up there, seeing the summer blockbusters forgetting about the outside world, it’s different when you are in there. For three hours everything was normal, which is great.”

The Drafthouse has also made some changes in operations only allowing showtimes from Thursday and Sunday.

For more information on the cinema’s “House Rules” you can head over to their website: https://drafthouse.com/laredo.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Movie theater alters operations amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Local

UISD to resume athletic and fine arts activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo school district confirms they will have athletics this school year.

Local

Man accused of stealing electronics from local business

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a local business and made off with several electronics.

Local

BP and Zapata authorities shut down stash house

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents and local authorities shut down an alleged stash house in Zapata County.

Latest News

Local

Local group to host drive-in movie screening in downtown Laredo

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local group and beer garden is looking to provide Laredoans with a safe way to watch a feature film.

Weather

Flashback to the 80s on Friday!

Updated: 9 hours ago
It's time to bring back Bruce Springsteen and Madonna because we are going to see nothing but the 80s from here on out!

News

Anniversary of local migrant processing tent facility

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
In September 2019, the white tents that stand adjacent to bridge one in downtown Laredo started receiving asylum seekers fighting for the American dream.

News

UISD family speaks out after issue regarding political flags

Updated: 16 hours ago
A UISD family is speaking out, claiming the district is infringing on their daughter’s freedom of expression after being asked to take down a Trump 2020 flag that was visible during virtual class.

News

Health authority releases statement regarding governor’s order

Updated: 17 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott’s new order is dependent on COVID hospitalizations remaining below 15% for health regions in the state, while Laredo remains at 25%.

News

Local hospitals respond to governor’s new order

Updated: 18 hours ago
As part of Governor Abbott’s new order, hospitals are allowed to perform elective surgeries again.