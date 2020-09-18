Advertisement

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.
A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report released Thursday by the non-profit organization Trust For America’s Health, the obesity rate in the United States has hit a new record.

The report states the U.S. adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time, standing at 42.2%.

The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise. The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years old to 19 years old are obese.

Obesity comes with serious health consequences including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Anniversary of local migrant processing tent facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
In September 2019, the white tents that stand adjacent to bridge one in downtown Laredo started receiving asylum seekers fighting for the American dream.

Latest News

News

UISD family speaks out after issue regarding political flags

Updated: 4 hours ago
A UISD family is speaking out, claiming the district is infringing on their daughter’s freedom of expression after being asked to take down a Trump 2020 flag that was visible during virtual class.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died.

News

Health authority releases statement regarding governor’s order

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott’s new order is dependent on COVID hospitalizations remaining below 15% for health regions in the state, while Laredo remains at 25%.

National Politics

At town hall, Biden blasts Trump’s ‘criminal’ virus response

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
For the first time since winning the nomination, Biden was to face live, unscripted questions from voters, with the coronavirus pandemic responsible for the unusual format of the CNN event: a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field.

News

Local hospitals respond to governor’s new order

Updated: 5 hours ago
As part of Governor Abbott’s new order, hospitals are allowed to perform elective surgeries again.