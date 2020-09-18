Advertisement

TAMIU offers food pantry for students

TAMIU’s food pantry is a service they are giving to their students to promote a healthy living during these times.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the pandemic rages on, many are still working on securing their next meal.

Even before the virus, Laredo has been fighting food insecurity.

Since 2017, the Dusty’s Food Pantry helps about 300 students every semester, a number that continues to grow.

“Our increase in usage has gone up about 200 percent in usage, if i’m not mistaken,” said Mayra Hernandez, director of the food pantry.

With less students roaming around campus, the need for these resources is still high.

The pantry has two locations on campus that are open for all students to turn for free food if they lack access to a nutritious diet.

To benefit from the food pantry, an application that takes less than five minutes to fill out is required.

Because of the pandemic, some adjustments have been made.

“Students no longer have to come in, they can now submit a form and once they submit the form, we prepare the package for them.”

The pantry is run by students and made for students, and even if you forget your wallet one day, the pantry is open to help.

“Let’s say that we have $20 and we need to buy an access code or eat for the day, as a college student because were already investing in our education, we’re going to choose the access code,” said one student.

Sometimes the food pantry is running low on food items, but they try to restock every week as they continue to promote food security.

With a donation that they received this week, they are planning on buying a refrigerator that will bring in more options for students to choose from, like frozen foods and milk.

The pantry’s goals is to provide healthier options for their students.

Anyone in the community can show their support to end food insecurity through a donation at any of our local food banks.

