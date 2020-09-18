UISD to resume athletic and fine arts activities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo school district confirms they will have athletics this school year.

According to UISD officials they will be back with a full district schedule.

Not only that, practices are expected to resume on Monday with the first games starting on October 8th.

As far as games go, players will be given limited tickets for family members only

We are still working on an official statement from LISD; we will bring you the latest updates on our newscast and on our website.

