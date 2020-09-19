Advertisement

KGNS wishes Noraida Negron farewell

From KGNS News, we want to thank Noraida for her 13 years of hard work as a news anchor and reporter.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For over 13 years many things have changed here at KGNS News, but over that span one thing was constant: News Anchor and Reporter Noraida Negron.

Over 13 years, we saw her report on major stories, help launch our Telemundo newscast, and everything in between.

But in life we all know there is one constant, and that is change.

Friday was Noraida’s last day as a member of the KGNS News team.

Beginning Monday she will start her new job as Public Information Officer at the City of Laredo.

From KGNS News, we want to thank Noraida for her years of hard work and wish her luck in all her future success!

