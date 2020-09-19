Advertisement

Local officials respond to Governor Abbott’s new order

City officials hope to keep businesses moving forward after suffering from the pandemic, but they say we must work on improving our numbers first.
New order from governor
New order from governor(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The majority of Texas is ready for the next phase of reopening after Governor Abbott announced regions with a hospitalization rate of less than 15% could expand their business capacity.

Laredo has a 26% COVID-19 hospitalization rate, a number that officials say has decreased since last week.

The city was one of the three regions in Texas that did not make the cut and our business capacity will not be expanding.

City officials agree this is something we must continue to work on.

Starting Monday, businesses around Texas like retail stores, restaurants, gyms, and office buildings will be expanding from 50 to 75% capacity.

This will apply to 19 of the hospital regions, but Laredo is not one of them.

This decision does not apply to bars, which will remain closed unless they sell food.

City officials hope to keep businesses moving forward after suffering from the pandemic, but they say we must work on improving our numbers first.

“We’re making progress so congratulations Laredo,” said Mayor Peter Saenz. “And we need to continue bringing that number down and it’s you, its all of us that will and can bring this number down.”

On behalf of Webb County, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin says we are on our way to better times.

“Health is our priority and we feel that in due time, it will be able to be relaxed more,” said Landin.

Laredo has the highest percentage of hospitalizations in Texas and right now, this number is stopping the city from loosening up more of its restrictions like reopening nursing homes and having elective surgeries again.

The other regions that didn’t make the cut either were Rio Grande Valley and Victoria.

City officials hope that by October, the business community can have the opportunity to do business again and feel relief.

As local businesses continue to be open at 50% capacity, preventative measures continue to be key.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southeast Laredo neighborhood floods during rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
A resident of the neighborhood says Vidal Rodriguez told her a plan was already in the books to repair the failing drainage system but she does not believe it is enough.

News

Local organization offers money to fill out survey

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you live south of Martin High School between the streets of Park and Farragut or San Bernardo and Santa Isabel, you will receive a survey in the mail and the first 200 people to fill it out will get a $10 gift card from H-E-B in the mail.

News

Bridge remains closed to non-essential crossers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Congressman Henry Cuellar calls the decision discrimination against land ports since these same restriction do not apply to seaports or airports.

Local

Movie theater alters operations amid pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Alamo Drafthouse is a one of a kind experience where movie lovers of all kinds can enjoy a flick on the big screen but just like many other businesses, the theater is making some adjustments due to COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

UISD to resume athletic and fine arts activities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo school district confirms they will have athletics this school year.

Local

Man accused of stealing electronics from local business

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a local business and made off with several electronics.

Local

BP and Zapata authorities shut down stash house

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents and local authorities shut down an alleged stash house in Zapata County.

Local

Local group to host drive-in movie screening in downtown Laredo

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local group and beer garden is looking to provide Laredoans with a safe way to watch a feature film.

Weather

Flashback to the 80s on Friday!

Updated: 17 hours ago
It's time to bring back Bruce Springsteen and Madonna because we are going to see nothing but the 80s from here on out!

News

Anniversary of local migrant processing tent facility

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
In September 2019, the white tents that stand adjacent to bridge one in downtown Laredo started receiving asylum seekers fighting for the American dream.