Advertisement

Southeast Laredo neighborhood floods during rain

A resident of the neighborhood says Council Member Vidal Rodriguez told her a plan was already in the books to repair the failing drainage system but she does not believe it is enough.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday night’s showers left one neighborhood in southeast Laredo flooded.

Olga Gutierrez lives in the neighborhood of Midtown.

The neighborhood is brand new and they get floods every time heavy showers fall in that area.

The rain that fell some months ago caused damages to her truck and she struggled to get it covered by her insurance carrier.

As a result, every single time it showers they have to move their vehicles off the streets or put them away on higher ground to avoid the rising waters.

Gutierrez says the water in the neighborhood only has one way to travel on the main street and it gets stuck there.

“I’m just asking Council Member Vidal and the City of Laredo for them to help us and give us a helping hand, because this is a problem that will always happen. Every time it rains we will have a lot of fear that this will happen again.”

Gutierrez says Vidal Rodriguez told her a plan was already in the books to repair the failing drainage system but she does not believe it is enough.

She believes the drainage pipe they plan to install will not be big enough to hold all the water that gets stuck there.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local organization offers money to fill out survey

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you live south of Martin High School between the streets of Park and Farragut or San Bernardo and Santa Isabel, you will receive a survey in the mail and the first 200 people to fill it out will get a $10 gift card from H-E-B in the mail.

News

Bridge remains closed to non-essential crossers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Congressman Henry Cuellar calls the decision discrimination against land ports since these same restriction do not apply to seaports or airports.

Local

Movie theater alters operations amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Alamo Drafthouse is a one of a kind experience where movie lovers of all kinds can enjoy a flick on the big screen but just like many other businesses, the theater is making some adjustments due to COVID-19.

Local

UISD to resume athletic and fine arts activities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo school district confirms they will have athletics this school year.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of stealing electronics from local business

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a local business and made off with several electronics.

Local

BP and Zapata authorities shut down stash house

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents and local authorities shut down an alleged stash house in Zapata County.

Local

Local group to host drive-in movie screening in downtown Laredo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local group and beer garden is looking to provide Laredoans with a safe way to watch a feature film.

Weather

Flashback to the 80s on Friday!

Updated: 15 hours ago
It's time to bring back Bruce Springsteen and Madonna because we are going to see nothing but the 80s from here on out!

News

Anniversary of local migrant processing tent facility

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
In September 2019, the white tents that stand adjacent to bridge one in downtown Laredo started receiving asylum seekers fighting for the American dream.

News

UISD family speaks out after issue regarding political flags

Updated: 22 hours ago
A UISD family is speaking out, claiming the district is infringing on their daughter’s freedom of expression after being asked to take down a Trump 2020 flag that was visible during virtual class.