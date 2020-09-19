Southeast Laredo neighborhood floods during rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday night’s showers left one neighborhood in southeast Laredo flooded.

Olga Gutierrez lives in the neighborhood of Midtown.

The neighborhood is brand new and they get floods every time heavy showers fall in that area.

The rain that fell some months ago caused damages to her truck and she struggled to get it covered by her insurance carrier.

As a result, every single time it showers they have to move their vehicles off the streets or put them away on higher ground to avoid the rising waters.

Gutierrez says the water in the neighborhood only has one way to travel on the main street and it gets stuck there.

“I’m just asking Council Member Vidal and the City of Laredo for them to help us and give us a helping hand, because this is a problem that will always happen. Every time it rains we will have a lot of fear that this will happen again.”

Gutierrez says Vidal Rodriguez told her a plan was already in the books to repair the failing drainage system but she does not believe it is enough.

She believes the drainage pipe they plan to install will not be big enough to hold all the water that gets stuck there.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.