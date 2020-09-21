Businesses in Texas can now operate at 75 percent capacity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Starting on Monday, several cities across Texas are loosening up their restrictions but that won’t include Laredo.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott announced that 75 percent capacity will be allowed for gyms, retail, restaurants, offices, and museums.

All of this is dependent on COVID hospitalizations remaining below 15 percent for health regions in the state.

Hospitalizations in Laredo are over 25 percent; however, nursing homes and senior facilities can have visitors starting this Thursday with certain precautions.

Hospitals can begin all elective surgeries, but he made it very clear that bars and clubs are not allowed to reopen.

The only regions excluded from the expanded reopening are Rio Grande Valley, Victoria, and of course Laredo.

