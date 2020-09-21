CBP seizes over two million dollars of narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over two million dollars worth of hard narcotics at a Laredo port of entry last week.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 16th when officers referred a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 63-year-old man who was traveling from Mexico.

Officers examined the vehicle using a non-intrusive imaging system examination and discovered 78.66 pounds of meth, and 19.57 pounds of black tar heroin.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $2,106,002.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

