CBP seizes over two million dollars of narcotics

Officers discovered meth and heroin inside Chevrolet Silverado
Federal agents seize over two million dollars of narcotics
Federal agents seize over two million dollars of narcotics
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over two million dollars worth of hard narcotics at a Laredo port of entry last week.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 16th when officers referred a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 63-year-old man who was traveling from Mexico.

Officers examined the vehicle using a non-intrusive imaging system examination and discovered 78.66 pounds of meth, and 19.57 pounds of black tar heroin.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $2,106,002.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

