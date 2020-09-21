CBP seizes over two million dollars of narcotics
Officers discovered meth and heroin inside Chevrolet Silverado
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over two million dollars worth of hard narcotics at a Laredo port of entry last week.
The incident happened on Wednesday, September 16th when officers referred a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado to secondary inspection.
The vehicle was driven by a 63-year-old man who was traveling from Mexico.
Officers examined the vehicle using a non-intrusive imaging system examination and discovered 78.66 pounds of meth, and 19.57 pounds of black tar heroin.
The narcotics had an estimated street value of $2,106,002.
CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
