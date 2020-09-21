Advertisement

Do you remember the 21st night of September?

Last day of Summer but those 90s will make a comeback!
Monday morning forecast
Monday morning forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we are getting ready for the official start of fall, those summer temperatures will make a comeback.

On Monday we will start off nice and breezy in the mid-60s and see a high of about 82 degrees making for a nice warm day to end the summer.

We will also see a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms all throughout the day.

On Tuesday, things start to warm up in the upper 80s and see a high of 68 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

These warmer conditions will carry on into Wednesday, and Thursday where we will see a high of 91 degrees.

Now as we head into the weekend, things will only get hotter from there.

We are looking at highs of 97 and 96 on Saturday and Sunday.

Looks like the summer heat isn’t done with south Texas just yet.

