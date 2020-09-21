Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating south Laredo shooting

Authorities say the victim was an 18-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to her chest
Police investigating scene at 600 block of Valeria Court
Police investigating scene at 600 block of Valeria Court
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in south Laredo over the weekend.

On Saturday, officials with the Laredo Fire Department were called out to the 600 block of Valeria Court for a reported victim with a gunshot wound.

When paramedics arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper chest.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

