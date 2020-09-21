Laredo Police investigating south Laredo shooting
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in south Laredo over the weekend.
On Saturday, officials with the Laredo Fire Department were called out to the 600 block of Valeria Court for a reported victim with a gunshot wound.
When paramedics arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper chest.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
