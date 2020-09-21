Local journalist and activist featured on Google

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local journalist, activist, and suffragist is featured on Google’s main page.

Jovita Idár was born in 1885 in Laredo, Texas.

Idar stood up to the Texas Rangers who wanted to shut down the newspaper, El Progreso, in 1914.

She pushed for women’s rights and education of Mexican American children.

Even though the rangers shut down El Progreso, Idár continued to write and advocate for the fair treatment of Mexican-Americans.

Idár died in San Antonio, Texas in 1946.

