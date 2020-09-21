Local law enforcement staple passes away

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a former Webb County Constable.

Raul Hinojosa who served eight years as Constable for Precinct One passed away last week.

He was affectionately referred to as “The people’s peace officer.”

In addition to his eight years as constable, Hinojosa served 28-years with the police department retiring with the rank of lieutenant.

Hinojosa also served 22 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

During his law enforcement tenure Hinojosa was credited with starting several programs including the stranger danger program, McGruff Crime Prevention Program and the school safety patrol.

Funeral services for Hinojosa are scheduled for this Friday.

He was 73 years old

